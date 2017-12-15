Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: December 15

Posted 12:20 PM, December 15, 2017, by
Doug Jones, Star Wars: The Last Jedi & Geminid Meteor Shower, Disney & FOX, 2018 Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame, Year in Search, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Justin Barr, Google, Youtube, Trends, Harry Styles

Google Trends Logo (Photo Provided By: Google)

Google Trends Expert, Justin Barr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs
You can like Google on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Google
Follow Google on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Google

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine

Top viewed Youtube video is listed below: Harry Styles to the Rescue