Video: Steve and Johnnie’s conversation with Joel Paterson

World-renowned Chicago guitarist Joel Paterson recently had a CD Release party at Space, in Evanston, IL. for his album “Hi-Fi Christmas Guitar.” He was nice enough to invite us backstage for a conversation and let us share some video of his performance with you. If you’re a Les Paul fan, you’re gonna love this. We think Les would have loved it, too. We had a good time, Santa had a good time, and, hopefully, so will you. For more informaton on Joel, check out his website (https://www.joelpaterson.com/)