× Bring out the bubbly! Binny’s Beverage Depot picks the best sparkling wine for the holiday season

Kristen Ellis, Wine Education and Events Coordinator at Binny’s Beverage Depot, joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about finding the perfect sparkling wine for your holiday party.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3439353/3439353_2017-12-14-195053.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Here are Kristen’s top picks:

Santa Monica Cava – $6.99: Traditional Cava that offers a great value. We love it for its versatility. Great for Mimosas or as a supporting ingredient in a Holiday cocktail.

Fossetta Prosecco – $10.99/$9.99: Very aromatic and fruity on the nose showing notes of melon, peach, and nectarine. This expression has a round mouthfeel with persistent bubbles. Lively, bright acidity makes this wine super versatile with food.

Segura Viudas Heredad – $22.99: The first thing you’ll notice on the nose will be aromas of baked goods from extended aging on its lees. The wine also gives light smoky complexity followed by touches of honey, fruit and flower petals. The palate is fruity and full of flavor, with dried fruits center stage. The bottle itself is a great conversational piece for any Holiday get-together.

Etienne Doue Brut – $34.99/$31.99: Grower Champagne is all the rage in the wine world today. This shining example of artisan, small production over-delivers for the price. Round and smooth on the palate balanced by refreshing acidity and flavors of apple and citrus peel. Delicious.

Canard Duchene Brut Rose $39.99/$37.99: We love pink bubbles. They tick all the boxes: visually appealing, smells and tastes great, and pairs very well with Holiday cuisine, especially the cheese plate! Very elegant, with cherry and citrus aromas that. Builds nicely on the palate, with lovely fruit and velvety texture.

“If you can’t find it at Binny’s, it’s probably not worth drinking.”

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​