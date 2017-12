× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/14/17: 2018 Real Estate, Net Neutrality Repealed, & Interest Rate Hikes

After a roller coaster year the peal estate industry is asking, will 2018 be a better year for the housing market? Steve chatted with Ralph McLaughlin to discuss what Trulia sees for the coming year in the housing world. Bill Geiger told Steve about what to do to keep retirement on track before the end of the year, Ian Sherr updated listeners on the major FCC Net Neutrality vote that was decided during the hour, and Ilyce Glink recapped yesterday’s interest rate hike from Janet Yellen’s final meeting.