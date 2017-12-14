× “They’re wonky” TV Critic Dan Fienberg on The Golden Globes Nominations

Dan Fienberg is a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio he talks about the recently announced Golden Globe nominations and why they are predictably wonky.

Other items discussed include the SAG nominations, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Knightfall, The Crown, Happy and Top Chef.

