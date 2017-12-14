× The Opening Bell 12/14/17: The Fastest Growing Neighborhoods in Chicago Are…

The Banking year is coming to a close, but there is still time for plenty to happen. Steve chatted with the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader where Chuck Garcia (Director of Commercial Deposits & Treasury Management at Associated Bank) discussed mergers and acquisitions along with some consumer banking changes. Ben Breit (Public Relations for Airbnb) shared the latest data on the growth across various Chicago neighborhoods with Englewood, Bridgeport, North Lawndale, East Garfield Park and Armour Square all seeing more than 100% growth year-over-year.