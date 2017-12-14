× The Net Neutrality Debate

John Williams makes sense of the Net Neutrality debate after the FCC vote by talking to two people with two different opinions on the matter. The first is Peter VanDoren from CATO who is for the FCC voting on removing Neutrality regulations today. The second is Amy Glaser from Slate who thinks that the Internet needs to remain Neutral and disagrees with the FCC ruling.

