Demonstrators rally in support of net neutrality outside a Verizon store, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in New York. The FCC is set to vote Dec. 14 whether to scrap Obama-era rules around open internet access that prevent phone and cable companies from favoring certain websites and apps. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
The Net Neutrality Debate
John Williams makes sense of the Net Neutrality debate after the FCC vote by talking to two people with two different opinions on the matter. The first is Peter VanDoren from CATO who is for the FCC voting on removing Neutrality regulations today. The second is Amy Glaser from Slate who thinks that the Internet needs to remain Neutral and disagrees with the FCC ruling.