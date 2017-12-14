× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.14.17: The Net Neutrality Debate, Worst Christmas Gifts and more Sexual Assault Allegations in Hollywood

Today on the show John breaks down the sexual assault confession from Director and Producer Morgan Spurlock. He also discusses the allegations against Tavis Smiley and Smiley’s refusal of the situation. Later, food critic from the Chicago Tribune, Phil Vettel, stops by to talk about his most recent reviews and places to go over the holidays. The FCC made their ruling on Net Neutrality today and John hears from both sides of the coin to get the full picture. First he talks to Peter VanDoren from CATO who is for the FCC decision and then talks with April Glaser from Slate for the dissenting opinion. Finally we take listener calls to hear ‘the worst Christmas gifts ever’.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3439238/3439238_2017-12-14-170338.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3759.mp3