× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.14.17: Instant Pot update

Today was a very special Thursday because Dr. Kevin Most made a bonus appearance, in-studio, to talk about good and bad Christmas gifts. Cochran gave Steve Grzanich an Instant Pot update. Chuck Todd is pumped that Aaron Rodgers has been cleared to play. Pat Brady checked in on local politics. Evening host, Justin Kaufmann, stopped by the studio while it was light outside and the wizard from Wicked joined us for a laugh!