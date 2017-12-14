× Rana Foroohor explains how the GOP tax plan will impact taxpayers in states like Illinois

Global Business Columnist andAssociate Editor at the Financial Times, and CNN’s global economic analyst, Rana Foroohar joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with an analysis of how the GOP tax reform plan will impact the average American, specifically those in high tax states like Illinois.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3438784/3438784_2017-12-13-210524.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

