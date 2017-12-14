Listen: Bill Leff and Andrea Darlas Bonus Hour

Rana Foroohor explains how the GOP tax plan will impact taxpayers in states like Illinois

Posted 10:54 AM, December 14, 2017
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 12: U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) departs with Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL), and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), following a news conference on Capitol Hill December 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Speaker Ryan spoke about progress in the tax reform legislation. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

Global Business Columnist andAssociate Editor at the Financial Times, and CNN’s global economic analyst, Rana Foroohar joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with an analysis of how the GOP tax reform plan will impact the average American, specifically those in high tax states like Illinois.

