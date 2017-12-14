WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Director of Communications for the White House Public Liaison Office Omarosa Manigault during an event in the Oval Office of the White House October 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump honored the eight winners of the National Minority Enterprise Development Week Awards Program during the Oval Office event. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Michael Steele on Omarosa’s dismissal: “She has no business in the White House”
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Director of Communications for the White House Public Liaison Office Omarosa Manigault during an event in the Oval Office of the White House October 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump honored the eight winners of the National Minority Enterprise Development Week Awards Program during the Oval Office event. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Former RNC Chairman and MSNBC Analyst, Michael Steele joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the Roy Moore’s historic loss to Doug Jones for Alabama’s US Senate seat, what that means for the mid-term elections in 2018 and why Omarosa Manigault needed to be fired from the White House.