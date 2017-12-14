× Jerry Nunn: What To Look for in January!

Bill and Andrea Darlas are joined in the studio by Jerry Nunn, of Nunnontherun.com, to talk about all the great things going on around Chicago in the month of January. They cover various Broadway plays including “Wicked” and “The Humans”, New Year’s Eve parties and packages in Chicago, upcoming concerts, The Golden Globes, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.