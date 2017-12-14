× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 138: Week 15 Bears, NFL Preview

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns preview Saturday’s game in Detroit against the Lions; and no that’s not a typo, the game is on Saturday this week, not Sunday. The guys also look back on the week the was — a victory week for the first time in over a month. Hoge and Jahns listen and react to audio from head coach, John Fox; defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio; special teams coordinator, Jeff Rodgers; and quarterback, Mitchell Trubsiky. Later on, they pick games against the spread.

