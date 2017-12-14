× He’ll teach you and make you laugh at the same time: Comedian Bryan Callen

Bill and Andrea Darlas are joined in the studio by the very funny, Bryan Callen! They talk about his love for boxing and tennis, his friendship with Jeff Garlin, being “Coach Meller” on the TV show “The Goldbergs”, his ‘famous’ role on Sex and the City, and much more.

