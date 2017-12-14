× Dean Richards: May The Jedi Be With You

Bill and Andrea Darlas (filling in for Wendy) are joined by their pal, Dean Richards! They talk about Disney’s purchase of Fox and Star Wars: The Last Jedi! Dean also shares his reviews for “Call Me By Your Name”, and “Ferdinand”.

