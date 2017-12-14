× Bill and Andrea Full Show 12.14.17

Today’s guests include Bryan Callen, David Hochberg, and Dean Richards. Bill and Andrea Darlas (filling in for Wendy) make the most out this Thursday’s show. They talk about Omarosa being “put out” of the White House, people who left or were fired from the Trump administration, comedy, refinancing your home, Star Wars, and much more.

