Wintrust Business Lunch 12/13/17: Housing Deductions, Sterling Bay Real Estate, & INTREN

Terry Savage is back in studio with Steve to chat about all things finance and she told Steve about the very important and possibility to save money before the tax bill changes. Frank Sennett joined the program to talk about the next step that could attract Amazon to the city, and Kelly Tomblin shed someĀ light about the entrepreneur of the year that helped put INTREN in the Chicago spotlight.