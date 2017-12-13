× Will you indulge in this healthy ice cream?

U Chicago alum Jessy Gartenstein lives with celiacs disease which makes indulging in ice cream difficult. While at school, classmate Erik Nadeau shared his family’s banana-based ice cream recipe with Gartenstein. The dessert only has four ingredients, no dairy included. The recipe became so popular with friends that the duo built their dessert into a startup, Frönen, and won the University’s New Venture Challenge.

