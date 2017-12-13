Listen: Bill Leff and Andrea Darlas Bonus Hour

Top Five@5 (12/13/17): Steve Bannon congratulates Doug Jones, the CTA raises fares, and more…

Posted 8:35 PM, December 13, 2017, by , Updated at 10:45AM, December 14, 2017

Stephen Bannon, White House Chief Strategist, arrives for a joint press conference between US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, March 17, 2017 (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Top Five@5 for Wednesday, December 13th, 2017:

Protesters are angry over the CTA’s forthcoming fare increases, Steve Bannon talks about why Roy Moore lost to Doug Jones, the Library of Congress adds three classic American movies to the National Film Registry, the Rock-and-Roll Hall-of-Fame announces the class of 2018, and Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed by Jay Cutler’s win over the New England Patriots.

