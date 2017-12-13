× Top Five@5 (12/13/17): Steve Bannon congratulates Doug Jones, the CTA raises fares, and more…

Top Five@5 for Wednesday, December 13th, 2017:

Protesters are angry over the CTA’s forthcoming fare increases, Steve Bannon talks about why Roy Moore lost to Doug Jones, the Library of Congress adds three classic American movies to the National Film Registry, the Rock-and-Roll Hall-of-Fame announces the class of 2018, and Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed by Jay Cutler’s win over the New England Patriots.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3438788/3438788_2017-12-13-210828.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

