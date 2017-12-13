Top Five@5 (12/12/17): Sarah Huckabee-Sanders defends another Trump tweet, Rahm on Colbert’s couch, and more…

Posted 8:59 AM, December 13, 2017, by , Updated at 08:58AM, December 13, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House on July 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, December 12th, 2017:

Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson opens his day in court with a hymn -he is facing charges he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl, Sarah Huckabee-Sanders responds to questions about President Trump’s tweet saying Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand would “do anything” for campaign contributions, the mother of Keaton Jones defends herself against allegations of racism, Jimmy Kimmel takes a shot at Roy Moore, and Rahm Emanuel shows up on Stephen Colbert’s couch.

