× Top Five@5 (12/12/17): Sarah Huckabee-Sanders defends another Trump tweet, Rahm on Colbert’s couch, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, December 12th, 2017:

Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson opens his day in court with a hymn -he is facing charges he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl, Sarah Huckabee-Sanders responds to questions about President Trump’s tweet saying Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand would “do anything” for campaign contributions, the mother of Keaton Jones defends herself against allegations of racism, Jimmy Kimmel takes a shot at Roy Moore, and Rahm Emanuel shows up on Stephen Colbert’s couch.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3438167/3438167_2017-12-12-195607.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

