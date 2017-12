× This app lets you make personal deals with retailers

Adam Selsby is the founder of Treatail, a platform that uniquely connect online shoppers to retailers. The goal is to cut down on shopping carts that don’t make it across the sales line. How does he accomplish this? Consumers get the opportunity to get better prices and retailers get to move more inventory. Sounds mutually beneficial, right?

