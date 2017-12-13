× The Opening Bell 12/13/17: ‘Tis The Season for Sustainable Gift Giving

Could the economy be heating back up? That is the question many economists are asking as the final rate hike for 2017 is expected today as the Federal Reserve closes out their two-day policy meeting. Steve discussed Janet Yellen’s tenure as Fed chair and what 2018 looks like with Greg McBride (Chief Financial Analyst at Bankrate.com). Steve then turned to the sustainability movement where consumers are becoming more informed and sharing their ideologies in the gifts that they give. Emma Kennedy (Journalist & Former Editor at The Business Post) wrote about the companies that are developing and supporting this style that is catching on.