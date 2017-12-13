The Mincing Rascals 12.13.17: Alabama Special Election results, Forrest Claypool, Trump Tweets
This week, the Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Kristen McQueary, Scott Stantis and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune. The Rascals start of the show discussing the slim defeat of Roy Moore in the Alabama special election and what that means for the winner Doug Jones. They also discuss the recent resignation of now former CPS CEO Forrest Claypool and the implications of people in power lying to investigators. It wouldn’t be another day without a scandalous Tweet from Donald Trump, one of the most recent about Sen. Gillibrand.
Steve Bertrand recommends John’s interview with Corey Lewandowski.
Kristen McQueary recommends the National Review article on Sen. Gillibrand.
Eric Zorn recommends the story from The New Yorker titled ‘Cat Person’ and the Christmas song ‘Mary Had a Baby’.
Scott Stantis recommends the music of The Smithereens in memory of band member Pat Dinizio.
John Williams recommends Corey Lewandowski’s book ‘Let Trump be Trump’.