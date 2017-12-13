× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.13.17: Health Care deadline, Alabama Special Election results and the Facebook bully video controversy

Today on the show John invited back Troy Turner, editor of the Obelike-Auburn News and Uncle Henry Pennington from NewsRadio710 in Alabama to talk about the effect of the special election on the state and its residents. We also discuss parents posting their children crying on social media in regards to the recent ‘Keaton Jones’ bullying video controversy. Inna Rubin from the United Way joins the program to answer your questions about signing up for health care.

