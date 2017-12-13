× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 12-13-17

We have a great episode of The Download for you this evening! On tonight’s show, The Daily Line’s A.D. Quig joins Justin to break down the top local political stories making news this week, the terrific actor Michael Stuhlbarg discusses great career and role in the new Golden Globe-nominated film, “Call Me By Your Name,” Broadway star Ashley Brown tells us about her work in the production of “Merry, Merry Chicago!” at Symphony Center, we learn about the Harry Potter parody, “Potted Potter” from creators Jefferson Turner and Daniel Clarkson and since it’s Wednesday, The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

