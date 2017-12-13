× The Carry Out 12-13-17: “Doug Jones won by only 10,000 votes against a grown man who likes to date by yearbook”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Doug Jones defeating Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate Race, the GOP blaming Steve Bannon for Roy Moore’s loss, the CTA raising fares, the Hawks beating Florida at the United Center, the Bulls playing the Jazz, the Bears preparing to take on the Lions on Saturday, Devin Hester retiring from the NFL, the MLB Winter Meetings continuing in Florida and robots being used in San Francisco to ward off the homeless.

