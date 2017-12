× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.13.17: Nice job Alabama

We are proud of all the people who got out to vote in Alabama. We also celebrated Christmas a little early with our friends from ‘Let it Be Christmas.’ Rona Borre stopped by to give us some tips about getting a job in the tech industry. Dean Richards finally reviews the new Star Wars. Karen Conti talks about the biggest legal stories of 2017 and Billy Dec swung by to talk about his event benefiting the Greater Chicago Food Depository.