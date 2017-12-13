× Should recreational marijuana use be legal for adults in Illinois?

The Daily Line‘s A.D. Quig joins Justin to break down the top local political stories making news this week including the controversy surrounding Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios and how the county failed to value homes accurately, CPS CEO Forrest Claypool resigning at the end of last week and Cook County voters getting their say on whether recreational marijuana use should be made legal for adults in Illinois.

