Roeper Reviews: The much anticipated “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Posted 8:22 AM, December 13, 2017, by

ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 14: Mark Hamill, Kelly Marie Tran, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Rian Johnson, Kathleen Kennedy and Josh Gad attend the Star Wars: The Last Jedi panel during the 2017 Star Wars Celebration at Orange County Convention Center on April 14, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Disney)

Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to review the latest installment of the “Star Wars” space opera, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Richard explains how the eighth film in the saga, the second film in the modern trilogy, lives up to “Star Wars” franchise’s groundbreaking production standard and why Mark Hamill might be up for an Academy Award.

