× Roeper Reviews: The much anticipated “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to review the latest installment of the “Star Wars” space opera, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Richard explains how the eighth film in the saga, the second film in the modern trilogy, lives up to “Star Wars” franchise’s groundbreaking production standard and why Mark Hamill might be up for an Academy Award.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3438163/3438163_2017-12-12-194903.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

