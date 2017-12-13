× Roe Conn Full Show (12/13/17): Jim Cornelison and Frank Catalano get in a jazzy-holiday mood and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, December 13th, 2017:

Former RNC Chairman and MSNBC Analyst Michael Steele talks about Roy Moore’s historic lost in Alabama, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling talks about Chicago’s weather history, Fox32’s Lou Canellis looks at Devin Hester’s Hall-of-Fame (hopefully) career, Global Business Columnist /Associate Editor at the Financial Times and CNN’s global economic analyst Rana Foroohar explains how the GOP tax reform plan will impact the average American, the Top Five@5 includes Steve Bannon praising Doug Jones’ campaign for Alabama’s US Senate seat, and Chicago Blackhawks anthem singer Jim Cornelison and saxophone legend Frank Catalano play some music.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3438800/3438800_2017-12-13-211800.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

