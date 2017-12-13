× Off The Record With Caleb Gardner: Net Neutrality

Caleb Gardner joins Scott Kitun for a bonus interview to discuss the ramifications of the FCC possibly changing net neutrality. How could this impact your internet experience? And what can you do to have your voice heard? Gardner was an organizer for the Obama campaign and is currently co-founder of 18 Coffees digital consultancy.

