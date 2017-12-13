× The Joffrey Ballet: The Nutcracker with Lead Dancer, Amanda Assucena

Just in time for the holidays! WGN Radio’s Michael Heidemann catches up with Joffrey Ballet dancer, Amanda Assucena regarding her career and her amazing performance in The Nutcracker.



See The Nutcracker live at the historic Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University in downtown Chicago at 50 East Congress Parkway, December 1-30, 2017.

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here:

Host – Michael Heidemann