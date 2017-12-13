× Jim Cornelison and Frank Catalano get into a jazzy mood for the holidays

Opera singer and the voice of the national anthem at Chicago Blackhawks games. Jim Cornelison and jazz saxophone virtuoso Frank Catalano join Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about their collaboration on a forthcoming album and performing ‘Back Home Again in Indiana’ at the Indy 500. Frank also talks about working with some of the greatest musicians around including his newest album “Bye Bye Blackbird,” wherein he teams up with ‘Smashing Pumpkins’ drummer Jimmy Chamberlin.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3438798/3438798_2017-12-13-211438.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

