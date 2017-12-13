× How does the “Harry Potter” parody “Potted Potter” remain fresh?

Jefferson Turner and Daniel Clarkson join Justin to discuss the “Harry Potter” parody, “Potted Potter” currently running at the Broadway Playhouse. Jefferson and Daniel talk about the origin story of this show, when they realized that they had a successful show on their hands, the importance of being fans of the source material, how this parody comes from a place of love, the immense popularity of the “Harry Potter” series and the art to doing a family friendly show.

