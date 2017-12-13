× Changing the world is viable for 18 Coffees

Caleb Gardner is helping mission-based companies get a digital foothold through his consultancy. It’s a difficult landscape, but Gardner’s company, 18 Coffees knows that changing the world is no easy task. Gardner recognized that people understand the power of digital but lack the tools to utilize it. His experience on the Obama campaign prepared him to help companies build a movement. So, how should companies utilize “social good”?

