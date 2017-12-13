× Can Trump obstruct justice?, Bob Fioretti on his run for Cook County Board President, Blago & more.

Georgetown University Law Professor Susan Low Bloch analyses whether Trump can be prosecuted for obstruction of justice.

Oregon Professor Elizabeth Tippett discusses high profile employment contracts in the Me Too era.

Former Alderman Robert Fioretti joins the show to discuss his candidacy for Cook County Board President.

The Über Critic Patrick McDonald discusses the new legal drama Roman J. Israel Esq.

Finally, in the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich discuss breaking legal news including a last-ditch effort to free Rod Blagojevich, another Chicago Public Schools president resigning, a murderous swan and a Steely Dan lawsuit.