× Broadway star Ashley Brown: “There is something about Christmas that makes you think about the past and be thankful for it”

Award-winning Broadway vocalist Ashley Brown joins Justin to talk about the CSO‘s production of “Merry, Merry Chicago!” which is running at the Symphony Center from December 15th-December 23rd. Ashley talks about why she continues to come back to Chicago for this show, the differences between singing in a Broadway musical and singing with an orchestra, how she prepares for this production, the challenge of working with children, why she likes to make the Christmas songs in the show her own and the Christmas songs that she loves to perform most.

