Today’s guest include attorney Jeff Kroll and Dr. John Duffy. Bill and Andrea Darlas take this Wednesday by storm. The two talk about The WGN Holiday Spectacular, Omarosa leaving the White House, the historic Alabama election, driving laws in 2018, holiday depression, and much more.

