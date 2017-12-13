× Award-winning actor Michael Stuhlbarg: “The wonderful thing about film is that it takes you to places around the world”

The tremendous actor Michael Stuhlbarg (“Boardwalk Empire,” “Fargo,” “A Serious Man”) joins Justin to discuss his role in the Golden-Globe nominated film, “Call Me By Your Name.” Michael talks about what attracted him to this script, the dual role of playing a professor and a father, how the film is an exploration of passion, the importance of letting the film breathe, the experience of seeing the film on the big screen for the first time, starting his career working on the stage, the similarities between working on the stage and working in movies and television, the discipline required when working on a project, the focus needed to do good work, his diverse canon of roles, how he prepared for this specific part, the way he chooses what roles to take, how he handles rejection and the difficulty dealing with time, the importance of finding balance in life and what he plans to do next.

