× Attorney Jeffery Kroll: New Illinois driving laws for 2018

Bill and Andrea Darlas are joined in the studio by Jeffrey Kroll, Car Accident Attorney for Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. With the year coming to a close, Jeffery joins the show to talk about the new Illinois driving laws that will go into effect in 2018.



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.