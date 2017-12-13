CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 29: A Chicago police officer rides past a Homeland Security police vehicle siting outside the federal building complex in the Loop on October 29, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Department of Homeland Security announced yesterday it was increasing security at federal buildings across the county, citing renewed terror concerns. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Ald. Brendan Reilly explains the goals of Chicago’s newly formed Vehicular Terrorism Task Force
Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about how Chicago’s newly formed Vehicular Terrorism Task Force is working to protect the city and why a ban on cashless businesses might be a good idea.