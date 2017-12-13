× Ald. Brendan Reilly explains the goals of Chicago’s newly formed Vehicular Terrorism Task Force

Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about how Chicago’s newly formed Vehicular Terrorism Task Force is working to protect the city and why a ban on cashless businesses might be a good idea.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3438165/3438165_2017-12-12-195105.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

