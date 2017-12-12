× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/12/17: Wall Street Rises, Sexual Harassment, & Navy Pier Hotels

Wall Street is up today, and so is Jon Najarian‘s spirits. Steve and Jon kicked around some of the biggest influencers on the day and who is already looking towards 2018. Dr. Bob McClure took a step back to when our Bill of Rights was created and reminded listeners about what they are all about., Maria LaMagna detailed the survey that could change the mindset on sexual harassment in the workplace, and Lewis Lazare threw around the idea of Navy Pier receiving a hotel and claiming the best view of the lake in the city.