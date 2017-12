× Wendy Snyder checks in after successful surgery

Because we couldn’t live another day without her, Bill and Ana Belaval talk to the fabulous Wendy Snyder! Listen in as she gives us an update on how she doing after her knee replacement surgery and much more.

