The Opening Bell 12/12/17: Making Hospitals Safer & More Efficient

The energy industry is in a constant state of flux these days as the search for sustainability deepens. Steve chatted with Jeff Chamberlain (CEO of Volta Energy Technologies) to discuss the new Argonne National Laboratory backed venture that is Volta Energy and how batteries are pushing this race towards a cleaner and more sustainable world. Mert Iseri (CEO of SwipeSense) then provided an update from the world of healthcare technology as his initial mission to make hospitals cleaner has developed to make them more efficient.