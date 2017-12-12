× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.12.17: Former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski, Alabama State Senate,

On today’s show, John asks Elif to count up the number of times someone says they are shocked by a Trump remark. Then, Former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski joins John with somewhat of a contentious start; they discuss Corey’s writing process for Let Trump Be Trump and his thoughts on being replaced by Paul Manafort. Opelika-Auburn News Editor Troy Turner updates John on the atmosphere in Alabama, as they vote between Doug Jones and Judge Roy Moore for Senate. Historian Clay Jenkinson, also known as Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and others, joins John briefly to describe his daughter’s visit in Chicago. Finally, Path Trading Partners Chief Market Strategist Bob Iaccino explains how the Bitcoin would work in an everyday purchase.