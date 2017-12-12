Mark Holloway of Clemmons, N.C., goes through part of his exercise routine at the Jerry Long YMCA in Clemmons, Tuesday, March 1, 2016. Holloway got a $350 Apple Watch for just $25 by meeting exercise goals for two years. The program was offered through three U.S. companies. (AP Photo/Skip Foreman)
#TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Scott Stein: Introducing Apple GymKit
Mark Holloway of Clemmons, N.C., goes through part of his exercise routine at the Jerry Long YMCA in Clemmons, Tuesday, March 1, 2016. Holloway got a $350 Apple Watch for just $25 by meeting exercise goals for two years. The program was offered through three U.S. companies. (AP Photo/Skip Foreman)
It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Scott Stein (in for Bridget Carey) joins Bill and Ana Belaval. They talk about Apple GymKit, which lets you sync your Apple Watch’s Workout app with a treadmill or other piece of gym equipment, top tech gifts, Nintendo switches, and much more.
