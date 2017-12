× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.12.17: Ugly Christmas Shirts

Our friend Mark Doyle from Rags of Honor stopped by the studio today. They have a new Ugly Christmas shirt that you can check out HERE. Steve Bernas tries to educate us so we don’t get our information stolen at the gas pump. Ilyce Glink explains the financial year that was 2017. We met an awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week‘ named Elana H. and Sandberg gave John her Secret Santa gift.