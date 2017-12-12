Roe Conn Full Show (12/12/17): Roeper reviews “Last Jedi,” Ald. Reilly looks at Chicago’s terrorism preparedness, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, December 12th, 2017:
Richard Roeper reviews the much anticipated “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Tom Skilling talks about why he loves snow, Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly looks at what the city’s newly formed “Vehicular Terrorism Task Force” is doing to prevent a terrorist attack, attorney Mike Monico explains how a second special counsel (being called for by President Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow) to investigate Robert Mueller’s Russian probe will impact investigation, The Top Five@5 highlights Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson opening his day in court with a hymn -he is facing charges he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl, and Chicago journalist/riverboat tour guide Joni Hirsch Blackman talks historic architecture in her new book “This Used to Be Chicago.”
