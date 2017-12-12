× Patrick McDonald: Best Rated and Underrated Christmas movies you should watch in 2017

Bill and Ana Belaval are joined in the studio by the one, the only, the Über Critic, Patrick McDonald! They talk about the best Christmas movies to watch in 2017 and much more.

Patrick is hosting “A Tribute to WGN’s FAMILY CLASSICS” on Wednesday, December 13th at 7pm at the Elk Grove Theater. He will host a discussion on “A Christmas Carol” (1938) and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” (1948). For more information about this event, you can follow Patrick on Twitter @ubercritic.

