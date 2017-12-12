Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore (R) greets supporters at an election-night rally on September 26, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. Moore, former chief justice of the Alabama supreme court, defeated incumbent Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in a primary runoff election for the seat vacated when Jeff Sessions was appointed U.S. Attorney General by President Donald Trump. Moore will now face Democratic candidate Doug Jones in the general election in December. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Opelika-Auburn News Editor Troy Turner on the Alabama State Senate vote: “It’s a pretty volatile situation down here”
Opelika-Auburn News Editor Troy Turner joins John to describe voting day in Alabama for the State Senate. He shares with John the atmosphere in Alabama today, including local rumors that explore the fate of Roy Moore’s seat, even if he is elected.